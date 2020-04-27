Agent Says He Beat Rival's $2.3M NFL Poaching Claims

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Prominent NFL player agent Todd France of Creative Artists Agency said an agent arbitration decision cleared him of a $2.3 million legal dispute alleging he "poached" Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay from rival agent Jason Bernstein and asked a federal court Friday to confirm the decision. France petitioned a Virginia federal court to confirm the award rejecting Bernstein's claims that France initiated contact with Golladay and then "induced" the wide receiver to sign with him — all while Golladay was signed with Bernstein — in violation of NFL Players Association rules governing agents, or certified contract advisers. France argued that...

