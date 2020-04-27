NC Test Lab To Pay Up To $43M To Settle FCA Claims

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina diagnostic testing laboratory will cough up as much as $43 million to settle the federal government's False Claims Act suit alleging it did tests that weren't required and then stuck federal health programs with the bill, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. The DOJ announced that Genova Diagnostics Inc. has inked a deal to end the suit, which the federal government recently intervened in after former Genova employee Darryl Landis launched it in 2017. Landis would get up to about $6 million from the deal, the government said. "The False Claims Act is an important legal tool...

