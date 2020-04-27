Whataburger Inks $180K Deal To End Hiring Policy Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Whataburger Restaurants LLC has agreed to pay $180,000 as part of a deal completed Monday that ends a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing the fast-food chain of retaliating against an employee who refused to comply with a directive to hire white job applicants. U.S. District Judge William Stafford approved a consent decree hammered out by Whataburger and the EEOC that will see the Texas-based burger chain pay $5,000 in lost wages and $100,000 in damages to Vanessa Burrous, a manager who said she was forced to quit after she blew the whistle on the hiring policy. Additionally, Whataburger will pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS