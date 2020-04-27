Kay Jewelers Hit With Age Suit Over 'Dinosaur' Comments

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A former Kay Jewelers manager hit his ex-employer with a suit in New York federal court Monday, claiming he was demoted after asking his supervisor to stop calling him a "dinosaur" and eventually forced to leave the company. According to the complaint, a vice president at the company repeatedly referred to Robert Ferrara, who is 60 years old, as a dinosaur for about six months to a year before demoting him in August 2017, a move that slashed Ferrara's salary from $118,000 to $67,000 a year. The suit accuses Sterling Inc., operating as Kay Jewelers, of running afoul of the Age...

