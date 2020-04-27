FTC Seeks Quick Win In False Ad Suit Against LendingClub

Law360, San Francisco (April 27, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- LendingClub knowingly misled consumers into believing their loans would come with no hidden fees and knew its loan application process led to consumer confusion, the Federal Trade Commission told a California federal judge Monday, seeking a quick win in its Truth In Lending Act case against the online lender. The FTC urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley during a videoconference Monday to grant the government's summary judgment motion and end a legal battle that began when the FTC sued LendingClub in 2018, alleging that it lured prospective borrowers with marketing pledges of "no hidden fees" and then removed hidden origination...

