Navajo Nation Sues DOI For Holding Back Forest Funds

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation hit the U.S. Department of the Interior with a suit Monday claiming the department is illegally holding back money for the tribe’s forestry program that the government owes under a self-determination contract. In its complaint Monday, the Navajo Nation said that the DOI’s Bureau of Indian Affairs violated the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act by failing to pony up over $700,000 under a funding agreement for the tribe's forestry management program, even though a representative for DOI Secretary David Bernhardt had recommended that the tribe’s proposal be approved. Although the DOI had at first declined the tribe’s...

