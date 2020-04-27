Latham Leads Health Care-Focused PE Firm To $856M Fund

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Health care-focused private equity shop Consonance Capital Partners, counseled by Latham & Watkins, has wrapped up its second investment vehicle after hitting its hard cap of $856 million, the firm said Monday, with plans to target U.S.-based businesses in the lower and middle markets. The fund, billed as Consonance Private Equity II LP, collected its capital in less than three months of fundraising, according to a statement. The fund will seek to invest in health care companies based in the U.S. that Consonance Capital believes are ripe for growth with the right backing. Mitchell Blutt, Benjamin Edmands, Stephen McKenna and Nancy-Ann...

