Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Merck Faces Trial Over Immigrant Doctor's Revoked Job

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Merck & Co. Inc. faces a jury trial after a Pennsylvania federal court refused to dismiss litigation accusing the pharmaceutical giant of convincing an immigrant doctor to quit her job and move across country for a position that wasn’t permitted under her soon-to-expire visa.

A series of conversations between a Merck job recruiter and Indian national Saswati Chand could have reasonably led the doctor to believe the company was aware of her expiring work permit when Merck extended her a job offer, U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter said Monday.

“The offer letter, and all of the circumstances surrounding that offer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!