Caldwell Cassady & Curry Adds McKool Smith IP Atty

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Litigation boutique Caldwell Cassady & Curry has lured away a McKool Smith intellectual property trial attorney to join its Dallas office as a principal. Kevin Burgess comes to the firm after 20 years at McKool Smith, where he served as managing principal of its Austin office and was on its firmwide management committee. He focuses his practice on intellectual property disputes and commercial litigation. Burgess told Law360 Wednesday he's rejoining former colleagues who left McKool Smith to launch Caldwell Cassady in January 2013. The firm was founded by Brad Caldwell and Jason Cassady, who were principals at McKool Smith, and Austin...

