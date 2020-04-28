Pa. Shooting Case Ruling May Widen Insurers' Defense Duty

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A split Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently held that Erie Insurance Exchange must defend a personal injury case brought by a man who was shot after walking in on an Erie policyholder's murder-suicide, a ruling that may expand insurers' duty to defend in cases where policyholders' intentional acts cause unintended consequences. In a 4-3 opinion issued April 22, the Pennsylvania high court affirmed an intermediate appeals court's ruling that Erie must defend the estate of policyholder Harold McCutcheon in a suit brought by Richard Carly, who was shot in the face when McCutcheon's gun went off during a struggle between the two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS