Mass. Pot Shop's Recreational Licensing Win Tossed

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' intermediate-level appeals court has reinstated a local Cambridge ordinance blocking a medical marijuana dispensary operator from converting to recreational sales, although the company intends to take another stab at getting an injunction. Justice Joseph M. Ditkoff ruled Friday that a lower court zeroed in on the wrong aspect of the ordinance by finding that it interfered with the Cannabis Control Commission's permitting scheme. The ruling left open the possibility of a new order blocking Cambridge from enforcing a two-year moratorium on recreational dispensary conversion for certain applicants. The knotted dispute centers on a 2019 Cambridge ordinance prioritizing cannabis licensing for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS