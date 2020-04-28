'Safe' Doesn't Mean 'Legal,' 11th Circ. Told In Bacardi Gin Row

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Bacardi customer on Monday slammed a federal judge's dismissal of his suit claiming the liquor maker used a harmful and illegal ingredient in its gin, telling the Eleventh Circuit that just because the additive has been deemed safe doesn't mean it must be legally permitted to be sold. A Florida federal judge threw out the suit in January, ruling that because the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act allows the "grains of paradise" that buyer Uri Marrache took issue with, a Florida statute prohibiting them is preempted. Marrache also hasn't shown he suffered any sort of harm from Bombay Sapphire,...

