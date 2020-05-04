How Int'l Filing Strategy Led To Ivanka Trump's Coffin TMs

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Twittersphere has again ignited with news of Ivanka Trump's Chinese trademark registrations. Last time it was voting machines. This time, tweeting fingers point to Chinese registrations for Ivanka Trump coffins and what that could mean during the global pandemic. Yes, Ivanka Trump Marks LLC owns the mark "Ivanka Trump" in China, Reg. No. 23308695, for coffins. The cradle-to-grave registration also includes bumper guards for cribs and baby pillows. The application was filed March 28, 2017, and registration issued May 7, 2018. It's a family affair; Donald Trump, individually, has Chinese registrations for coffins — and identity bracelets for hospitals. ...

