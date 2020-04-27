Fla. Beauty Salon Says Insurer Won't Cover COVID-19 Losses

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida beauty salon hit insurer HDI Global Specialty SE with a proposed class suit on Monday over the insurer's alleged failure to cover losses and expenses the business incurred after it was forced to shutter due to the coronavirus pandemic.Atma Beauty, a full-service salon and spa in Miami Beach, said the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic should be covered under its property insurance policy with HDI Global, which includes business interruption coverage.The salon has been shuttered since the March 19 order from Miami-Dade County that forced all nonessential businesses, including salons, to close in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the suit noted."Under the policy, defendants promised to cover these losses and expenses, and are obligated to pay for them," the salon said. "But in blatant breach of their contractual obligations, defendants have failed to pay for these losses and expenses."Atma said that in addition to the business interruption coverage, the policy includes "extra expense" coverage through which the insurer promised to pay expenses incurred to minimize the suspension of business. The policy also includes "civil authority" coverage to pay for loss of business income due to government actions prohibiting access to the business, the complaint said.Atma added that though the Insurance Services Office , a company that drafts standard policy language for use in insurance contracts, stated in 2006 that claims for business interruption losses caused by viruses or bacteria are not covered, HDI Global chose not to include this language in Atma's policy, which contains some standardized forms drafted by the ISO. Since the 2006 statement, other insurers have chosen to incorporate the virus exclusion into policies, according to the suit."Plaintiff's policy does not contain any exclusion which would apply to allow defendants to deny coverage for losses caused by COVID-19 and related actions of civil authorities taken in response to COVID-19," Atma said.Atma wants to represent a nationwide class of businesses with similar policies who have also been denied business interruption coverage by HDI Global.A representative for HDI Global did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.Atma is represented by Aaron S. Podhurst, Steven C. Marks, Lea P. Bucciero, Matthew P. Weinshall and Kristina M. Infante of Podhurst Orseck PA Counsel information for the defendants was not immediately available.The case is Atma Beauty Inc. et al. v. HDI Global Specialty SE et al., case number 1:20-cv-21745 , in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida --Editing by Daniel King.

