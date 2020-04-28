Aviation Co. Says Parts Supplier Broke $1.1M Sale Contract

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Maine-based aviation company C&L Aerospace LLC sued a supplier over their $1.13 million sales agreement, telling a Kansas federal court that the supplier violated their contract by not referring certain third-party buyers to it. C&L said in a Monday complaint that Global Parts Inc. and its affiliate Global Parts Aero Services Inc. failed to refer all buyers of parts in C&L's inventory to the company, and sold parts that the companies agreed Global Parts would not sell under a noncompete clause. Global Parts advertised prohibited parts, including actuators and brake assemblies, for sale on its website and has failed to remove...

