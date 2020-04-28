Public Sector Takes Gov’t To Court Over Pension ‘Robbery’

Law360, London (April 28, 2020, 5:57 PM BST) -- Public sector unions have dragged the U.K. government to court over “a dirty trick” they say it is using to withhold improved pension benefits for employees including firefighters, the NHS, armed forces and the police. The Fire Brigades Union and three other groups representing public service workers filed proceedings at the High Court alleging that the government is not passing improved pension benefits onto retirement savers. Withholding better pensions for firefighters, NHS staff and police is in breach of rules for public sector schemes that came into force in April 2015, the unions said on Saturday. Britain’s previous coalition government introduced...

