Mastercard Aims To Trim Dixons' Swipe Fee Claims On Appeal

Law360, London (April 28, 2020, 7:19 PM BST) -- Mastercard told the Court of Appeal on Tuesday that U.K. electronics retailer Dixons Carphone can't claim losses on swipe fees further back than 1997, in a bid to scale back the potential damages in the case. The credit card giant asked the court to overturn a February 2019 decision by the Competition Appeal Tribunal dismissing its application for summary judgment on part of Dixons’ antitrust suit. The retailer is suing over the fees it paid on transactions between 1992 and 2008. The action stems from the European Commission’s enforcement decision against Mastercard in December 2007, which found that the way that...

