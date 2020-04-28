Dechert Atty Can't Delay Spying Suit Against ENRC

Law360, London (April 28, 2020, 5:24 PM BST) -- A court refused on Tuesday to allow a Dechert LLP attorney to delay a lawsuit accusing his former mining company client of hiring investigators to spy on him, ruling there is insufficient evidence that the case overlapped with connected legal proceedings for the claim to be stayed. Master Lisa Ann Sullivan denied an application to the High Court by Neil Gerrard, who was hired by Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. to run an internal investigation into corruption allegations, to put his suit on hold. Gerrard had hoped to pause his case until the Kazakh mining company’s legal action accusing him of passing...

