Traders Try To Shift Liability Over Alleged $285M Metals Fraud

Law360, London (May 1, 2020, 7:10 PM BST) -- Two trading firms have hit back at ED&F Man's English lawsuit over an alleged $285 million commodities fraud, claiming a group of metals trading companies also being sued by the broker should be held liable because they would have been the main beneficiaries of any fraud. ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd., or MCM, is suing Hong Kong-based traders Come Harvest and Mega World and a separate group of metal trading companies over 2016 repo agreements to purchase $285 million worth of nickel from the two firms, which ED&F says were backed by fake warehouse receipts. In documents filed April 24 at...

