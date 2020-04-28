Mass. Court Split On Making Scientist Use $10M Award On Lab

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT) -- In a rare split decision, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday affirmed a $10 million judgment for a researcher who lost her lab when a hospital pulled the plug on funding, but disagreed on whether she must use the funds to rebuild it. The six justices unanimously found that Steward Health Care System LLC breached its contract with Lynn Hlatky by dismantling her cancer research lab and upending her life’s work, and therefore must pay the $10 million. But Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants and Associate Justices Frank M. Gazino and David A. Lowy sought to implement a novel approach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS