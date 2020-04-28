Calif. Beats Pork Industry Challenge To Hog Housing Law

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a pork industry commerce clause challenge to the Golden State's successful ballot initiative banning the sale of pork born from sows kept in confined housing, ruling Monday that the law correctly regulates in-state and out-of-state actions in the same way. U.S. District Judge Thomas J. Whelan dismissed without prejudice the National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation's challenge to California's Proposition 12, finding that only those out-of-state producers who sell directly to California need to follow the regulations. "Proposition 12 does not regulate extraterritorially because it does not target solely interstate commerce and it...

