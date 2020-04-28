Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Beats Pork Industry Challenge To Hog Housing Law

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a pork industry commerce clause challenge to the Golden State's successful ballot initiative banning the sale of pork born from sows kept in confined housing, ruling Monday that the law correctly regulates in-state and out-of-state actions in the same way.

U.S. District Judge Thomas J. Whelan dismissed without prejudice the National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation's challenge to California's Proposition 12, finding that only those out-of-state producers who sell directly to California need to follow the regulations.

"Proposition 12 does not regulate extraterritorially because it does not target solely interstate commerce and it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!