Social Capital's Latest Blank-Check IPO Raises Another $360M

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Skadden-led Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II has priced an upsized $360 million initial public offering that will fund its pursuit of a technology acquisition, marking the second blank-check vehicle to go public within the last week by the company's backers. Social Capital Hedosophia II sold 36 million units at $10 each late on Monday, up from previous plans that called for selling 30 million units and raising $300 million. Companies sometimes increase the size of their IPO if they find investor demand is strong. A message to Social Capital Hedosophia II seeking comment was not immediately returned. Its units began...

