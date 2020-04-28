Unpaid Fees Might Bar Ex-CEO From £13M Property Co. Fight

Law360, London (April 28, 2020, 8:29 PM BST) -- The former chief executive of a property developer must pay tens of thousands of pounds in court costs within two weeks or be ejected from legal proceedings over £13 million ($16.2 million) he illegally took from the business, a London judge ruled Tuesday. High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli ordered Edward Wojakovski to come up with some £61,740 and provide security for another £135,000 or be debarred from litigation with his former employer, Tonstate Group Ltd., over funds siphoned from the business. Although Wojakovski complained that he had run out of money, forcing him to unlawfully dip into the company's coffers again,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS