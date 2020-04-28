Denmark Seeks Cayman Docs In $2.1B Tax Refund Scam Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Denmark’s tax authority needs documents and testimony from companies in the Cayman Islands to support its $2.1 billion tax refund fraud suit against American pension plans, the agency has told a New York federal court. The Danish tax authority, known as Skat, said Monday that the information it is seeking from entities in the Cayman Islands will make clear that they helped facilitate the plans’ fraudulent dividend withholding tax refund claims in Denmark. "This information is relevant to establish that the Cayman third parties were controlled by or affiliated with defendants … and that the plans were not actual holders of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS