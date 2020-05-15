Nelson Mullins Can't Pause Malpractice Suit Over Fla. Estate

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge agreed with members of a prominent Florida family on Friday that their suit, accusing lawyers from Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel and Oshins & Associates LLC of conspiring with another relative to manipulate distribution of $250 million in trusts, doesn't overlap enough with pending arbitration in a related case to warrant staying the litigation. Ruling at the end of a videoconference hearing, Broward County Circuit Court Judge William W. Haury Jr. denied motions for a stay from defendants Nelson Mullins and partner Carl Rosen and the Nevada law firm Oshins & Associates and partner Steven J. Oshins....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS