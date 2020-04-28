FTC, Coal Cos. Feud Over COVID-19 Delay For Deal Challenge

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission asked a Missouri federal judge for an additional three weeks to prepare for a preliminary injunction hearing in a suit disputing a joint venture between two coal companies, citing challenges presented by the coronavirus outbreak. The FTC said Monday that it would be extremely difficult, if not outright impossible, to properly prepare for the hearing, originally scheduled for June 22 because it has ordered all employees to work remotely until June 20. Employees would be unable to travel for the prehearing conference originally scheduled for June 18 or have enough time to complete preparations unless the delay...

