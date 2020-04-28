PTAB Judge Probes Evidence In Mystery Shopper IP Case

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge had tough questions for both sides Tuesday in a fight about whether McDonald’s Corp. and a host of food and entertainment companies can admit several printed publications to invalidate a Fall Line Patents invention that can track so-called mystery shoppers. PTAB Judge John R. Kenny grilled Fall Line Patents LLC during a three-hour remote hearing about why it waited until its surreply to argue that McDonald's, American Multi-Cinema and Boston Market Corp. — among several other petitioners — shouldn’t be allowed to admit the publications. Noting that Fall Line skirted the formal objection process that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS