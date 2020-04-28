Chancery Keeps Railroad Entities' Legal Fee Row Alive

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday refused to toss a bid by an entity that operates railroad ownership entities and its manager to have American Rail Partners LLC cover legal expenses related to an unjust enrichment suit, saying questions remain about fee advancement provisions agreed to by the parties. During a Tuesday teleconference, Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. said he couldn't conclude as a "matter of law" that American Rail has offered the only "reasonable" interpretation of an applicable limited liability agreement in its bid to have the court toss a suit filed by International Rail Partners LLC and its...

