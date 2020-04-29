Ex-Upserve Exec Ordered To Stop Work At Payment Processor

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- An executive who left restaurant management platform provider Upserve to join a payment processing outfit must immediately stop working there, a Rhode Island federal judge has ruled, rejecting the worker's argument that Shift4 Payments LLC wasn't an Upserve competitor. U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy on Tuesday granted Upserve's motion for a preliminary injunction on its breach of contract claim against David Hoffman, who left the restaurant technology company and went to work for Shift4. The judge barred Hoffman from working for Shift4 for a year, or until the court takes any other action regarding a potential bid for a permanent injunction,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS