Ex-Upserve Exec Ordered To Stop Work At Payment Processor

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- An executive who left restaurant management platform provider Upserve to join a payment processing outfit must immediately stop working there, a Rhode Island federal judge has ruled, rejecting the worker's argument that Shift4 Payments LLC wasn't an Upserve competitor.  

U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy on Tuesday granted Upserve's motion for a preliminary injunction on its breach of contract claim against David Hoffman, who left the restaurant technology company and went to work for Shift4. The judge barred Hoffman from working for Shift4 for a year, or until the court takes any other action regarding a potential bid for a permanent injunction,...

