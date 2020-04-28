Mellon Heiress's Estate Says PNC Botched $660M Trust Split

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The estate of Pittsburgh billionaire Richard Mellon Scaife's late daughter says PNC Bank NA and the trustees handling $660 million of the family's money should have split her inheritance from her estranged brother's so she could leave it to charity, in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court. The Florida-based Jennie K. Scaife Charitable Foundation and David Zywiec, representing Jennie Scaife's estate, say the trustees knew that Jennie intended for her half of the "grandchildren's trust" left to Jennie and her brother David to go to charity instead of her brother, and should have split them into separate trusts....

