Latham Helps With World Economic Forum Blockchain Toolkit

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The World Economic Forum released a "toolkit" to help companies across the globe thoughtfully deploy blockchain technologies to foster robust supply chains and ensure confidence in data, partnering with Latham & Watkins LLP to address the legal and regulatory considerations. The extensive report released on Tuesday focuses on providing best-practice solutions for companies intent on wrapping blockchain technology into their existing technology, with an eye to the stresses placed on global supply chains by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report focuses on the intersection of technology and the law, according to a Latham release, with crucial modules including legal and regulatory compliance,...

