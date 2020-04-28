Puerto Rico Floats Plan For $66M In Local Pension Repayment

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- The Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico presented a plan Tuesday that will allow the island’s 7 municipalities to repay the central government for $66 million in pension payments made by Puerto Rico for the 2020 fiscal year. In a statement announcing the plan, the FOMB said a ruling by the federal court in Puerto Rico allowed the board to block a local law that would have shifted $1.7 billion in pension and health care obligations for government retirees to the island’s government and the new plan will use tax revenues to pay back the government for $198 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS