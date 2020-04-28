Dems Protest Hearing Next Week For Divisive DC Circ. Pick

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee is preparing for a confirmation hearing next week for a young Kentucky judge up for the powerful D.C. Circuit, aides told Law360 on Tuesday, but Democrats complained that the panel should focus only on the pandemic. Judge Justin R. Walker, who joined the bench last year in the Western District of Kentucky, is on the fast-track after President Donald Trump earlier this month tapped him for elevation to the circuit considered the second-most-powerful court in the nation. Two Democratic Senate aides and another source familiar with the discussions told Law360 that Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.,...

