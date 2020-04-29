Judge Won't DQ BakerHostetler From Money Transfer Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal court has declined to throw out a suit against a money management firm accused of helping a client improperly transfer money before his divorce and refused to disqualify BakerHostetler, saying the firm's past representation of a company connected to the management firm wasn't enough to kick it off the case. U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez noted that BakerHostetler, which represents Dianna Murphy in her suit against Schaible Russo & Co., previously spoke to one of the money management firm's named partners while representing Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., the parent company of Securities Services Network, under whose...

