CBD Cos. Hit Rival With $3.5M TM Suit Over Brand Name

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A pair of companies behind the Vivazen brand of CBD and herbal supplements have hit an online wellness retailer with a trademark infringement suit, accusing it of copying the name of their products and depriving them of an estimated $3.5 million in revenue. Canada's Segment Consulting Management Ltd. and Barbados-based Lighthouse Enterprises Inc. told a Georgia federal court Tuesday that Bliss Nutraceuticals LLC had copied the names of their herbal supplements, including Vivazen-brand kratom shots. The suit also names Vivazen Botanicals LLC, a company allegedly organized to sell imitation products. The plaintiffs said they have sold Vivazen products since 2012 and...

