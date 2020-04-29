Insurers Warn EU Against Launching Early GDPR Review

Law360, London (April 29, 2020, 2:07 PM BST) -- Insurers warned the European Commission on Wednesday that it would be a mistake to undertake a major review of the bloc’s sweeping data privacy legislation only two years after its launch. Insurance Europe, a body representing the sector, responded to the European Commission’s plans to review the General Data Protection Regulation — a tough privacy regime introduced in 2018 — and warned that changing the text of the law now would be premature. Revising the text would undo the work and “significant resources” that insurers have put toward implementing the regulation as it stands, the industry said. “Opening the GDPR for review at...

