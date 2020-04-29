Goodwin Boosts London Litigation Group With New Partner

Law360, London (April 29, 2020, 8:51 PM BST) -- International corporate law firm Goodwin Procter has brought on Oliver Glynn-Jones from rival Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner as its first litigation-focused partner in its London office. Glynn-Jones, who will join Goodwin Procter LLP's London office on May 1, has more than 20 years of experience in corporate and financial litigation, his new firm said. "A well-respected litigator with an impressive track record, Olly brings a skill set that is highly complementary to our platform in the U.K.,"said David Evans, chair of Goodwin's European offices. In his career, Glynn-Jones has handled many complex lawsuits, including several with a cross-border element, Goodwin said....

