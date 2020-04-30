Manx Fight Over RBS Settlement Fees Ends Out Of Court

Law360, London (April 30, 2020, 5:01 PM BST) -- Manx Capital Partners inked deals with 10 institutional investors to end its legal fight over costs associated with a £200 million ($260 million) settlement for Royal Bank of Scotland shareholders, staving off an upcoming trial. Manx Capital reached an out-of-court settlement with the remaining defendants — which include Scottish Widows Ltd. and HBOS Investment Fund Managers Ltd. — in its fight over who is liable for £24 million in legal and funding costs for bringing a class action accusing the Royal Bank of Scotland of misleading investors over its £12 billion rights issue in 2008, according to two Tomlin orders filed with the...

