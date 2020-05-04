Direct Line Sues IBM For £36M 'Wasted' In Failed IT Project

Law360, London (May 4, 2020, 6:05 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Direct Line has sued technology giant IBM's U.K. arm for £35.9 million ($43.9 million) for allegedly wasting the insurance group's money when it failed to implement a new information technology program and data platform. DL Insurance Services Ltd. said in its suit against IBM United Kingdom Ltd. that the technology company breached a master IT services agreement by failing to deliver a business transformation plan agreed in December 2013. The IT updates were meant to support the insurer's motor, vehicle, pet and travel cover. DL Insurance said in its April 17 filing that, according to the contract, IBM...

