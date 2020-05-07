Wilmington Trust Sues Airline Over £16.2M Aircraft Debt

Law360, London (May 7, 2020, 4:28 PM BST) -- Wilmington Trust SP Services and two aviation companies have hit an Indian budget airline with litigation in the English courts, seeking more than £16.26 million that the asset consultant says is owed on three Boeing jet leasing agreements. According to the High Court claim, three separate aircraft lease agreements for Boeing 737s were inked with SpiceJet Ltd. between 2013 and 2018. The first agreement was with Dublin-based Wilmington Trust SP Services,which was acting as the trustee for Jetair 17 Ltd., and the other two with Sabarmati Aviation and Falgu Aviation Leasing Ltd. SpiceJet agreed to provide a security deposit of $2.1 million...

