Russian Wealth Fund Hits Channel 4 With Libel Suit

Law360, London (May 4, 2020, 4:45 PM BST) -- The company that manages Russia's sovereign wealth fund has sued a U.K. television network for libel in London, accusing its news program of defamation in a 2010 broadcast on the World Economic Forum in Davos. Channel Four News and Hardcash Productions, an independent production company known for its undercover investigative journalism, caused serious harm when it claimed that the Russian Direct Investment Fund hired sex workers to attend a high-profile private party during the four-day conference for the benefit of male guests, according to the April 8 claim. The High Court action stems from undercover reporting carried out for Channel 4's...

