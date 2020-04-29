HMRC Escapes Challenge Over Film Scheme Avoidance Fine

Law360, London (April 29, 2020, 4:32 PM BST) -- British taxpayers cannot fight penalties imposed by HM Revenue and Customs over tax avoidance before courts and tribunals, as lawmakers have deliberately limited the way they can challenge public agencies, appellate judges have ruled. Taxpayers targeted by HMRC are not entitled to withhold payments or launch legal proceedings challenging the agency’s basis for assessing penalties, the Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday. Appellate judges dismissed a challenge lodged by David Beadle attacking the legal basis for HMRC’s crackdown on film investment schemes, which have come under fire as a way for wealthy individuals to avoid taxes. Judges for the court ruled that...

