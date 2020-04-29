Top Court's Dishonesty Dicta Bind Jury, Appeals Court Rules

Law360, London (April 29, 2020, 10:05 PM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court's suggestion to lower the bar for proving dishonesty is binding on the U.K.'s criminal courts, an appellate court ruled Wednesday, clarifying a landmark decision that sent shockwaves throughout the criminal bar. The Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that juries in criminal cases must follow the top court's guidance for convicting a defendant of dishonesty, even though justices' observations on the issue were dicta that weren't technically binding. Writing for the court, the head of the judiciary for England and Wales, Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett, said the Supreme Court had changed legal precedent to a "limited extent"...

