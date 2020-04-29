Chancery Grounds GoPro Investor Suit Over Drone Woes

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Mobile camera innovator GoPro has escaped a Chancery Court derivative stockholder suit accusing the company's board of failing to promptly disclose costly new product launch troubles in 2016, with the court citing failures to prove that directors were too conflicted to fairly take up the claims. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's 43-page decision late Tuesday was the latest in a long line of derivative cases to open with a defense challenge to class claims that the futility of demands for board action justified stockholder control of the case. It was also the latest to find that stockholders failed to back up...

