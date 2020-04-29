Bankrupt AI Startup Wave Seeks $28M DIP Loan Over Protests

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Silicon Valley AI startup Wave Computing, which was valued at over $200 million in 2018, has filed for Chapter 11 protection and asked a judge to approve a $27.9 million debtor-in-possession loan, spurring arguments by the U.S. Trustee that the loan is inappropriately backed by a venture capital firm that is a creditor. Wave Computing Inc. and its subsidiaries filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition in federal bankruptcy court in San Jose, California, Monday, listing less than $10 million in total assets and between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities. Wave Computing then filed a series of motions asking the...

