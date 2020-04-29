Paul Weiss Drives Apollo's $300M Debt Infusion For Cimpress

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Apollo Global, advised by Paul Weiss, has agreed to inject $300 million into Cimpress, which invests in and operates businesses that specialize in mass customization of products, including signs and merchandise for small- and medium-sized businesses, the companies said Wednesday. The investment comes from Apollo Global Management LLC's Hybrid Value division, which is a PE-style business that invests between the private equity and credit worlds, according to a statement from the private equity giant. Reed Rayman, a PE partner at Apollo, said in a news release that "Cimpress is an established leader in mass customization, serving millions of small-business customers through...

