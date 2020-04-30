Ill. Industrial Plant Agrees To $1M Penalty Over Air Emissions

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- American Zinc Recycling Corp. has agreed to a roughly $1 million penalty and will improve air pollution controls at its facility in Chicago over allegations its particulate matter and carbon monoxide emissions violated Clean Air Act limits. The federal government reached the proposed consent decree with American Zinc Recycling on Wednesday, obligating the company to make improvements at its electric arc furnace dust processing facility, which reclaims metals. Of the total penalty, $400,000 will be paid in full. The remaining $654,000 "would be payable on a discounted basis" because of the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, according to court filings. The...

