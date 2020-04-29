Ravn Air Sticks To June Ch. 11 Plan Confirmation Date

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt regional airline Ravn Air Group told a Delaware judge Wednesday that it needs to move forward with its proposed Chapter 11 liquidation plan to minimize the costs to the estate, but that it is still open to any other funding options that will allow the carrier to restart operations. During a hearing conducted via telephone and videoconference, attorneys for Ravn Air and its secured lenders said final approval of a $12 million debtor-in-possession loan came with deadlines justified by the reality of the current economic climate. Ravn Air filed for bankruptcy in early April after losing more than 80% of...

