Hong Kong Levies First Fines For Competition Violation

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong's competition enforcer said Wednesday 10 engineering and construction companies have been fined for their role in an alleged price-fixing scheme, the first penalties issued since competition law was established in the region. The Hong Kong Competition Tribunal hit the companies with fines ranging from 132,000 Hong Kong dollars ($16,900) to 740,000 Hong Kong dollars ($95,500) for running a scheme to fix prices and share the market for public housing renovations. The companies were also ordered to pay 80% of the costs of the enforcement action, estimated to be around 670,000 Hong Kong dollars. The Hong Kong Competition Commission said...

