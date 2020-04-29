Trump Puts Amazon Domains On Blast For Counterfeit Sales

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration rapped Amazon for failing to protect U.S. intellectual property on Wednesday, listing five of the tech giant's international domains as notorious marketplaces rife with counterfeit and pirated goods. The Office of U.S. Trade Representative's decision to include Amazon's foreign platforms in the 2019 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy report places the company among 72 online and physical marketplaces suspected of harboring counterfeit and pirated goods, sales of which have been estimated to cause "significant harm" to the U.S. economy. USTR has received complaints over Amazon's online platforms for Canada, France, Germany, India and the U.K.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS